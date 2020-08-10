1/2
George L. St Amour
EXETER - George L. St Amour, 89, of Exeter, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A lifelong resident of Exeter, he was born March 4, 1931 the son of the late Joseph and Etta (McInnis) St Amour.

George was a graduate of Exeter High School. He served with the United States Air Force, and was a veteran of the Korean War.

He was the manager of Sears Roebuck for many years before opening Montgomery Wards and JC Penny.

He was a communicant of St Michaels Church, a member of The Knights of Columbus, Council 2179, and a member of the VFW. George served his town for many years as Selectman from March 1993 until January 1996. Prior to this George served as a member of the Exeter School Board, both the town and school budget committees, Selectmen's representative to the Rockingham Planning Commission, Selectmen's representative to the Historic District Commission, Selectmen's representative to The Council on Aging, and Chairman of the Selectmen's Committee on Privatization.

George was the husband of Barbara A. (Bernier) St Amour for 64 years. Family members in addition to his wife include his children, Jeffrey and Carol St Amour, Sandra and Kevin Rowe, Linda and Charles Coffey and Susan and Steven Taylor, nine grandchildren and16 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, Gregory A. St Amour as well as his brother Joseph, his sisters, Mary, Helen, Etta, Blanche and Shirley. He is survived by his brother Curtis and his sister Jeanette.

SERVICES: Visiting hours are at Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michaels Church, 9 Lincoln St., Exeter on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Burial will be in the Exeter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Clinic, 214 West Bowery St., Unit 6400, Akron, OH 44308.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
