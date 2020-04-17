|
RYE - George Michael Scully, 68, of Rye, N.H. and Steuben, Maine, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Rochester, N.H., on October 13, 1951 to the late John and Marjorie (Creteau) Scully.
He is survived by his wife Gesele (Torro) Scully, and his brother, John Scully, Jr. and his wife Rhonda.
SERVICES: A memorial service along with a full obituary to follow at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge, where condolences may be shared with the family at: www.bragdonkelley.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020