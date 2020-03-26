|
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - With profound sadness, the Crothers Family mourns the loss of George T. Crothers, who passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Delray Beach, Fla. George was born to Patricia and Robert Crothers on February 6, 1956 in Portsmouth, N.H., and grew up in Rye Beach, N.H.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Cathy and his brother John.
George is survived by his wife of 36 years Anne Hardiman of Delray Beach, Fla., and Woodstock, Vt.; sisters Linda Crothers, Robin Normandeau and husband Glen, Bonnie Hatch and husband Dannie; along with brothers Michael and wife Sharon, Patrick and wife Maurene and John's wife Melissa and husband Moses. George also leaves behind four nieces Christina, Shannon, Kailey and Allie and five nephews Will, Andy, Hunter, Duncan and Zach whom he absolutely adored. And we can't forget his beloved Westies Sophie, Sadie, Ghillie and Brodie who already miss him.
George's kind heart and generous nature will be sorely missed by the St. Paul's Episcopal Church Community of Delray Beach, Fla., as well as St. James of Woodstock, Vt., where he recently was made Deacon. He also co-chaired the St. James Fair which is in its 95th year, for the last two years. His volunteering extended with 18 years at the Highland Games in Lincoln, N.H., as well as being asked for the third year, as one of the semifinal jurist for the Calvin Coolidge College Scholarship, which is given out annually.
Even after graduating from New England College in 1978 and entering the Banking Industry both in the Retail and Investment Sector, throughout New England for over 25 years, his priorities would always be to give back to the communities he served.
George's love for life included opera, art museums and auctions, a voracious reader and history buff, a snappy dresser and the very best at giving just the right gift, no matter who it was for. He had an incredible memory and the capacity to tell stories, with the utmost attention to the details and a quick wit that would rival anybody. This is the George that will be remembered by all who knew him, whether it was briefly or for many years. A faithful friend.
SERVICES: A service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Delray Beach, Fla., and St. James Episcopal Church in Woodstock, Vt., at a future date to be announced. Meanwhile, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charities that these churches support. St. Paul's include Paul's Place, St. Paul's Day School for three and four year olds, CROS Ministries and Delray Beach Interfaith Social Services Community Shower Truck. Make out your check to St. Paul's and specify the charity under memo. At St. James make out the check to the church and put in memory of George Crothers under memo. Lorne and Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, Fla.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020