Home

POWERED BY

George Urling Gilman Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRENTWOOD - George Urling Gilman, Jr., of Brentwood, born February 18, 1927, passed quietly Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital, after a long and full life. He was 92.

George served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was the owner of Laurel Farms Dairy in Brentwood, until his retirement in 2000. He also served as a past president of the National Dairy Association. He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, and a season ticket holder since 1962.

He is predeceased by his brother Lyndon Robert Gilman. He is survived by his wife Theresa, sons George "Buster" Gilman and wife Diane of Nottingham, N.H., Bill Gilman and wife Deb of Alton, N.H., Greg Gilman and wife Julie of Exeter, N.H. and daughter Deb Sylvain and husband Norman of Surry, N.H. He had several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Burial with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the Exeter Cemetery. Memorial Services will follow at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Route 111A, Brentwood, Saturday at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the NHSPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.