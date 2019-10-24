|
BRENTWOOD - George Urling Gilman, Jr., of Brentwood, born February 18, 1927, passed quietly Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital, after a long and full life. He was 92.
George served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was the owner of Laurel Farms Dairy in Brentwood, until his retirement in 2000. He also served as a past president of the National Dairy Association. He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, and a season ticket holder since 1962.
He is predeceased by his brother Lyndon Robert Gilman. He is survived by his wife Theresa, sons George "Buster" Gilman and wife Diane of Nottingham, N.H., Bill Gilman and wife Deb of Alton, N.H., Greg Gilman and wife Julie of Exeter, N.H. and daughter Deb Sylvain and husband Norman of Surry, N.H. He had several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Burial with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the Exeter Cemetery. Memorial Services will follow at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Route 111A, Brentwood, Saturday at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the NHSPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019