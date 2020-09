ROCHESTER – George William "Bud" Bishop, 91, died Sunday, September 13, 2020.SERVICES: A graveside service with Military Honors by the US Air Force will be held on Friday, September 18, at the NH Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m., 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303. Due to COVID-19 concerns, face masks will be required at the cemetery and social distancing is encouraged. Visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com for more details and to sign an on-line guestbook.