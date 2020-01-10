|
KITTERY, Maine - Gerald L. Todd, Jr., 82, of Rice Ave., died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home. Born on February 14, 1937 he was the son of the late Gerald L. Sr. and Edna Mary (Leith) Todd.
Jerry married his wife Ruth C. (Berry) Todd in 1960 during his service in the United States Air Force. He retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1991 and remained active working for many years as a substitute teacher in the Kittery School Department.
Jerry had a keen ability to chat with almost anyone he met, making conversation with folks along his travels. He was active in his community as a Girl Scout leader, Mason and Shriner, VITA Volunteer Income Tax Assistant, Kittery Police Department Auxiliary and umpired various softball leagues.
He is survived by Ruth, his loving wife of 59 years, their children; son, Joseph Todd and his wife Cheri Stacy, daughters Sarah Todd and Christine Todd and her husband Michael Baron, grandchildren; Hannah (Todd) Paul and her husband Anthony, grandson Andrew Todd and granddaughter Akosua Baron; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Judith (Todd) Morry.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Gerald's family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., in St. John Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, N.H. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate. Care for the Todd family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020