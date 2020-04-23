|
|
STRATHAM - Gerald (Jerry) Routon, a 30 year resident of Stratham, N.H., died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 90.
He was born and grew up in Los Angeles, Calif., joined the U.S. Army in 1946, and served in Korea for three years. He attended Los Angeles State College graduating with a BA in Business Administration, having received A's in every course.
While in college, he met and married Jeannette Ferguson. They had three sons: William, David and Peter. Upon graduating from college in 1953, he joined the Carnation Company and worked for them until 1963 when he joined IBM as a Systems Engineer in mainframe computer sales support. He worked in the LA basin and became one of the first Consulting Systems Engineers in LA. In 1985, he transferred to the CICS Development Lab in Hursley, England, retiring with Jeannette to Stratham, N.H., in 1990. He and Jeannette traveled the world for eight years until she died of leukemia in August, 1998.
While on a cruise in 1999, he met Helen West. After a brief courtship, he married her in December of that year and they settled in Stratham until her death in 2019.
He leaves behind sons, daughters, grandchildren and many friends from all around the world.
He had a very good life.
Arrangements were by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020