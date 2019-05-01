Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702

Gerald Singer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald Singer Obituary
EXETER - With the same friendly spirit, quiet strength and caring heart he lived his life, Gerald Singer, 92, of Langdon Place, Exeter, N.H., formerly of Kingston, N.H. and Portsmouth, N.H. took leave of this world to join his beloved wife, Selma Singer on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Born March 28, 1927 to Benjamin and Mary (Shafran) Singer in Boston, Mass., he grew up in Portsmouth, N.H. with his parents and older brother Norman. There, his family established and operated Kittery Market outside the main gate of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Jerry enlisted in the Navy during World War II and served in the Pacific. After his service, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Selma Wilson. They were married for 65 years until her death in 2016. He spent 44 years working for the Portsmouth Paper Company in many capacities. Jerry was a member of St. John's Lodge #1 Portsmouth Freemasons.

Jerry is survived by his five children, Marcia Singer Hill and husband Jay of St. Albans W. Va., Howard Singer and partner Stacey Smith of Rye, N.H., David Singer and wife Teresa Ammirati of Beverly, Mass., Elizabeth Singer Pitzer and husband Kevin of Kittery, Maine, Tracy Singer of N.J. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Janette, Matthew, Jillian, Paulina, Nathaniel, Katelyn, and four great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m., at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Kingston, N.H. Friends and family will gather from 3-7 p.m., at 51 Central Rd., Rye, N.H. For online condolences, visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.

If you wish to honor Jerry, please make a donation in his name to . No flowers please.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Download Now