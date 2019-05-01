EXETER - With the same friendly spirit, quiet strength and caring heart he lived his life, Gerald Singer, 92, of Langdon Place, Exeter, N.H., formerly of Kingston, N.H. and Portsmouth, N.H. took leave of this world to join his beloved wife, Selma Singer on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



Born March 28, 1927 to Benjamin and Mary (Shafran) Singer in Boston, Mass., he grew up in Portsmouth, N.H. with his parents and older brother Norman. There, his family established and operated Kittery Market outside the main gate of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.



Jerry enlisted in the Navy during World War II and served in the Pacific. After his service, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Selma Wilson. They were married for 65 years until her death in 2016. He spent 44 years working for the Portsmouth Paper Company in many capacities. Jerry was a member of St. John's Lodge #1 Portsmouth Freemasons.



Jerry is survived by his five children, Marcia Singer Hill and husband Jay of St. Albans W. Va., Howard Singer and partner Stacey Smith of Rye, N.H., David Singer and wife Teresa Ammirati of Beverly, Mass., Elizabeth Singer Pitzer and husband Kevin of Kittery, Maine, Tracy Singer of N.J. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Janette, Matthew, Jillian, Paulina, Nathaniel, Katelyn, and four great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m., at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Kingston, N.H. Friends and family will gather from 3-7 p.m., at 51 Central Rd., Rye, N.H. For online condolences, visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.



If you wish to honor Jerry, please make a donation in his name to . No flowers please. Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019