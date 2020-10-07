1/2
Gerald V. Bouley
HAMPTON - Gerald V. Bouley, 81, of Hampton, formerly of Chelmsford, Mass., passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Somerville, Mass., on April 3, 1939 a son of the late Aldeo and Rose (Millard) Bouley.

Raised in Billerica, Mass., he graduated from Billerica High School. He went on to enlist in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served four years. Returning home after the service, he began his career at UPS, retiring in 1994 after 35 years.

Gerald was an avid outdoorsman, who especially loved fishing and hunting.

Surviving family members include his life partner, Erika Kelton of Manchester, N.H.; children, Paul Bouley and his wife Kara of Chelmsford, Mass., and Robert Bouley and his wife Jill of Gloucester, Mass.; siblings, Raymond Bouley, Rosemary Ratchford, Theresa Gilbert and her husband Bobby; grandchildren, Emma, Drew, Kyle and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Norman Bouley and granddaughter, Madelyn.

SERVICES: All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Gerald's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
