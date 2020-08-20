1/
Geraldine A. Keniston
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEERFIELD - Geraldine A. Keniston, 83, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Inn at Deerfield. She was born on February 18, 1937 in Haverhill, Mass.

She was employed as an engineer at General Electric in Lynn, Mass., for many years. In her younger years, she was very active in sports and music.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother and her sister. She is survived by her niece and her nephew.

SERVICES: Private Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, N.H. is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brewitt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved