DEERFIELD - Geraldine A. Keniston, 83, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Inn at Deerfield. She was born on February 18, 1937 in Haverhill, Mass.



She was employed as an engineer at General Electric in Lynn, Mass., for many years. In her younger years, she was very active in sports and music.



She was predeceased by her parents, her brother and her sister. She is survived by her niece and her nephew.



SERVICES: Private Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, N.H. is assisting the family.







