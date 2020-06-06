PORTSMOUTH - Geraldine M. (Jeri) Cousins Palmer born Aug. 24, 1929, Newburyport Mass.. Daughter of the late Kenneth L. Cousins and Eleanor (Richardson) Cousins Williams. She attended the Haven School, Portsmouth Jr. High School, and Girls' High in Boston, Massachusetts.
She was a noted cook, having her own catering service in the Seacoast area for many years. Food Service Manager and cook for Wheelabrator Technologies in Hampton, N.H. for 10 years, retiring in 1996.
She was a member, and Deacon of the Middle Street Baptist Church. She was a founding member of the Seacoast African American Cultural Center.
Jeri enjoyed travel and was able to visit many countries and go on several cruises.
Jeri loved her family, Jazz and Classical music, the Arts, crossword puzzles, the beauty of nature, Jeopardy, and animals.
She leaves a beloved daughter: Judith E. Baumann, the light of her life: grandson Zechariah H. Palmer, his wife Sonia, and her great-grandson Luca; a dear friend Peter; several step-siblings and cousins in the Newburyport, Mass. area; and many cherished friends.
She was predeceased by her mother Eleanor Williams and father Kenneth Cousins, and her furry friend Agatha.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
