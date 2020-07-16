KITTERY, Maine - Geraldine Stevens, age 75, of Kittery, Maine, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Monday, July 6, 2020 after a two year struggle with ovarian cancer. Born on August 14, 1944 in Revere, Massachusetts, Jeri grew up in Southborough, Massachusetts and graduated from Algonquin Regional High School.



Jeri married Ralph Stevens in 1972. Ralph died in May of 2019 and Jeri was confident that they would meet again.



She was predeceased by her parents, Olive and Gerald Beauchain. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Augustine (Robert Augustine) of Middleburg, Fla.



Jeri is survived by her children Gerald, Lisa Daisley (John Poland) of Middleburg, Fla., Ronald Daisley (Dawn Haggie) of Shirley, Mass., Amy Fullerton (Brett Fullerton) of Kittery Point, Maine and step-children Julie Alexenberg (Ari Alexenberg) of Portsmouth, N.H., Sharon Stevens of Portsmouth, N.H., and Ralph Stevens (Lena Stevens) of Fairfield, Conn. She is survived by her grandchildren Olivia Beauchain, Lucy and Daniel Fullerton, Elan and Talia Alexenberg, and Roshana and Samuel Stevens.



Jeri was a talented gardener. She turned her sewing talent and keen eye for design into various businesses, from children's clothing to interior design and custom window treatments. For 10 years she was a dedicated caregiver for husband Ralph after he suffered a stroke. They moved to Kittery to be closer to family and she found happiness through volunteering at the Fabulous Find and walking year-round at Fort Foster.







