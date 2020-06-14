Gertrude "Trudy" Will
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KITTERY, Maine - Gertrude 'Trudy' Will, 84, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Born in Berwick on May 31, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Moulton) Hatch and was a lifelong resident of the seacoast.

The widow of Edward Will, survivors include her children Patrick Will (Cindy), Virginia Fanjoy (Kenneth), Robert Will, Debra Goulet (Donald), Mary Bickford (Chester), Cynthia Laracuenti, Pamela Boston, Diana Beckert, 27 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son David Will, granddaughter Denise Sheldon, great granddaughter Kadence Fanjoy-Wright, brothers Everett Hatch Sr., Franklin Hatch, and Lenwood Hatch.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth. The family would like to express their gratitude to Cornerstone Hospice of Rochester, N.H. and, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Cornerstone Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Jessica Will
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved