KITTERY, Maine - Gertrude 'Trudy' Will, 84, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020.



Born in Berwick on May 31, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Moulton) Hatch and was a lifelong resident of the seacoast.



The widow of Edward Will, survivors include her children Patrick Will (Cindy), Virginia Fanjoy (Kenneth), Robert Will, Debra Goulet (Donald), Mary Bickford (Chester), Cynthia Laracuenti, Pamela Boston, Diana Beckert, 27 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son David Will, granddaughter Denise Sheldon, great granddaughter Kadence Fanjoy-Wright, brothers Everett Hatch Sr., Franklin Hatch, and Lenwood Hatch.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth. The family would like to express their gratitude to Cornerstone Hospice of Rochester, N.H. and, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Cornerstone Hospice.







