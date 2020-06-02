RED HILL, Pa. - Gifford Farr Booth, Red Hill, Pa., former long term resident of Cape Neddick, Maine and Norwell, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after seven years of Alzheimer's. Gifford recently celebrated his 77th birthday. He was born April 24, 1943 in South Weymouth, Massachusetts of late Henry Rodman Booth and Eleanor Gertrude (LeDuc) Booth.
Gifford is survived by his wife Elaine Ann (Coffey) Booth of 40 years; his daughter Jennie Eleanor (Booth) Barr; his son Christopher Barstow Booth; his three granddaughters Willow, Lila and Abilene Barr; and his son-in-law Timothy Barr.
Gifford was the Code Enforcement Officer in Ogunquit, Maine until his retirement at age 70. He came from a long line of Masons, and was a member of the St. Aspinquid Masonic Lodge in York, Maine and the Phoenix Lodge in Hanover, Mass. Gifford served in the National Guard and came from a family line of Historic Shipbuilders on the North River, where his family homestead was also located in Norwell, Mass., built by Thomas Barstow.
For a full Memorial Obituary, please visit www.monaghanfuneralhome.com.
SERVICES: A Private Service will be held with close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Gifford's name to "The Gathering Place" 518 U.S. Rt 1, Kittery, Maine 03904.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Monaghan Funeral Home, Inc., Red Hill, Pa.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.