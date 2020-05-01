|
|
RYE - Ginny Crandall, 90, passed away at Webster at Rye Assisted Living on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert Rudolph and Elizabeth Rudolph and one of two children, with younger brother, Robert Rudulph, Jr.
The daughter of a Navy man, she moved often, and spent summers at Wallis Sands in Rye, N.H. A graduate of Mt. Ida Junior College, Ginny flew for several years as a flight attendant for TWA, before marrying Robert Crandall.
Ginny was full of laughter and was known for her stories, her cooking, her love of the ocean, her infectious humor, and her courage in the face of adversity. She adored being surrounded by her family and friends and finding different ways to have fun, from skiing trips, to lake vacations, to island cruises. She liked nothing better than to gather her family, especially her grandchildren, around her at her beloved beach house in Rye, N.H.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert, and by her brother, Robert, Jr. of Georgetown, Mass.
Ginny is survived by her three children, Carolyn Mauger of South Berwick, Maine., Robert Crandall, Jr. of Maywood, N.J., and Mark Crandall of Exeter, N.H., along with each of their significant others. She also leaves her five grandchildren, Mark Mauger of South Berwick, Maine, Rebecca Mauger of Rochester, N.H., Tucker Crandall of Southborough, Mass., Taylor Crandall of Northboro, Mass., and Garrett Crandall of Northboro, Mass.
SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, N.H. in her memory. https://www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 1 to May 4, 2020