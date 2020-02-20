|
|
EXETER - Gladys Carol Westerberg, of Exeter, New Hampshire, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was 82 years old.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Exeter Congregational Church, Exeter, N.H. A reception will immediately follow.
For those wishing to reach out, the family asks to please consider giving to The Exeter Women's Organization, P.O. Box 24, Exeter, NH 03833. Arrangements are by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020