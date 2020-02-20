Home

Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
Gladys Westerberg
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Exeter Congregational Church
Exeter, NH
Gladys Carol Westerberg

Gladys Carol Westerberg Obituary
EXETER - Gladys Carol Westerberg, of Exeter, New Hampshire, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was 82 years old.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Exeter Congregational Church, Exeter, N.H. A reception will immediately follow.

For those wishing to reach out, the family asks to please consider giving to The Exeter Women's Organization, P.O. Box 24, Exeter, NH 03833. Arrangements are by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
