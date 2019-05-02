|
EXETER - Glen Bosworth, 79, of Exeter, died suddenly on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Exeter Hospital. Born on November 22, 1939 in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of Donald and Ivy Bosworth.
He is survived by his brother Lee Bosworth and his wife Helena of Borrego Spring, Calif.; sister Ellen Powell of Columbia, S.C.; daughter Deborah Taylor and her husband Glenn of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; son David Bosworth of Exeter, N.H.; daughter Donna Leu and her husband Louie of Monte Sereno, Calif.; six grandchildren; dear friend Rachel Beckman and her son Nick. He was predeceased by his mother Ivy Larson Bosworth; father Donald Bosworth; ex-wife Aline Bernier Dube.
SERVICES: A memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Masonic Lodge, 6 Pleasant St., Epping.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Brigham and Women's Hospital, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115. Arrangements are being handled by Brewitt Funeral Home in Exeter. www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019