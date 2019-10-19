Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Glendon E. Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glendon E. Simmons Obituary
HAMPTON – Glendon E. Simmons, 88, of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

He was born on April 23, 1931 in Friendship, Maine the son of the late Emery and Lena (Carter) Simmons.

Raised in Warren, Maine he graduated from Warren High School with the Class of 1949. He went on to become a pipefitter by trade, working 13 years with Grinnell as a piping superintendent and later General Electric as a field engineer in piping operations, retiring in 1993. His busy career kept him traveling and moving often up and down the East Coast, but in 1980 he put down permanent roots in Hampton.

Glen was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 716 and longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Hampton. He was an avid baseball fan who enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years, but his greatest joy was spending time with grandchildren, especially his time with Matthew doing yard work. He loved helping people and always put others needs before his own.

He shared 29 years of marriage with his late wife, Barbara A. (Watkins) Simmons who predeceased him in 1998.

Surviving family members include his children, Wayne Simmons and his wife Anne of Maricopa, Ariz. and Ann Nerney and her husband Scott of Candia; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Matthew Nerney both from Candia and Josh Simmons of Madison, Wisc.; sister, Flora Bowden and nephew, Lou Wellington.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Lloyd W. Wellington.

SERVICES: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in the High Street Cemetery. Services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of Hampton, 127 Winnacunnet Road, Hampton. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Glen's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glendon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now