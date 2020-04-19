|
GREENLAND - It is with the deepest sorrow that the family of Glenna Astbury Farnsworth of Greenland announces her passing on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home following a short illness.
She was born July 28, 1928, in Blue Hill, Maine, and resided in New Hampshire most of her life. Her work career included bookkeeping and legal secretary work. She loved her family, gardening, games, golf, cooking, and especially "happy hours" with family and friends.
She is predeceased by her infant son, Frederick Joseph Brown, Jr.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 48 years, Arthur, sons Dennis A. Brown of Culpeper, Va., Robert W. Brown of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., daughter Linda G. Brown of Greenland, and grandson Matthew B. Sinclair of Scarborough, Maine.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020