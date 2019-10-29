Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Glenna M. Appelbe

Glenna M. Appelbe Obituary
GREENLAND - Glenna M. Appelbe, 77, of Greenland, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1942 in Swampscott, Mass., a daughter of the late S. Robert and Mary (Russell) Adams.

Raised in Lynn, Mass., she graduated from Lynn English High School with the Class of 1959.

Following High School Glenna married her husband of 59 years, Joseph Appelbe, an Air Force Veteran and together they started a family, spending time in Okinawa, Germany and Indiana before settling in the Seacoast area in 1975.

In addition to her husband Joseph, surviving family members include her daughter, Karen LaBranche and grandchildren, Lindsay and Jillian LaBranche.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Stephen Appelbe; brother, Russell Adams and sister, Janet Beaton.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, November 1, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Glenna's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
