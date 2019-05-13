|
HAMPTON - Gloria A. Buckmore, 81, of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Gloria was born in Auburn, Maine on April 12, 1938, the daughter of the late Delphis and Fernande (Lapointe) Caouette.
She was the devoted wife of Eugene "Gene" Buckmore and she and Gene celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Gloria and Gene moved from Bingham, Maine to Hampton in 1967. Family was her life and she devoted her time to raising her children. She loved to cook and passed on her special skills in the kitchen to her children and grandchildren. Gloria could make even the saddest of plants spring to life and was well-known for her "green thumb."
In addition to her beloved husband Gene, Gloria leaves her children, Celeste Buckmore of Hampton, Cheryl Riley of Derry, Stephen Buckmore of Tucson, Ariz., and David Buckmore and his wife Doreen of Centralia, Ill. She also leaves her grandchildren, Hunter, Michael and Lindsey Buckmore and Liam and Shannon Riley and her brother, Reginald Caouette and his wife Ellen of Vero Beach, Fla.
Gloria was predeceased by her granddaughter Meghan Riley and her son-in-law David Currier.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a .
