PORTSMOUTH - Gloria Boisvert Russ passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 surrounded by her children after a courageous battle with cancer. Gloria was born on October 19, 1935 in Berlin, N.H., to Wilfred and Rachel (Lemay) Boisvert, later moving to the seacoast where she resided in Portsmouth and Greenland, N.H. for over 40 years. Gloria spent the last five years in Charlotte, N.C., but made frequent trips to the Northeast to be with family and friends.
Gloria was well known for her self-less acts of kindness and personal self-sacrifice, not only for her family but also for the countless people she supported through their struggles with addiction. Gloria was a remarkable woman who many people relied upon during the most difficult times in their lives and many people have reached out to her children to express their love for her while also crediting her with "saving their lives". Gloria never sought out recognition or spoke about her devotion and commitment to people in need, but her family would often hear from others about the impact she had in the lives of people throughout the seacoast and could not be more proud of what she accomplished.
Gloria's family and friends will remember and cherish the many special moments she made possible while traveling with them to distant locations around the world as well as always being present for her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals, graduations and family gatherings.
Gloria is survived by her former husband, Jon Russ of Eastport, Maine and her children Bradley Russ and his wife Lynn of Stratham, N.H., Tobey Russ of Niantic, Conn., Suzanne (Russ) and Richard Durkee of Charlotte, N.C., and James and Jacqueline Russ of Portsmouth, N.H. Family members also include grandchildren Emily (Russ) and Michael Skelton and great-grandson Colin of Bedford, N.H., Sarah (Russ) and Steve Claire and great-grandsons Jacob, Samuel, and Charles Claire of Mont Vernon, N.H., Tyler Russ of Boston, Mass., Margot Russ of Menlo Park, Calif., Abigail and Jessica Russ of New York City, and Cooper and Brady Russ of Portsmouth, N.H.
SERVICES: A celebration of Gloria's life will be held on Sunday, July 13, from 1-4 p.m., at Portsmouth Country Club, 80 Country Club Ln., Greenland, NH 03840.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Triangle Club, P.O. Box 592, Dover, NH 03820 or at their website https://www.traingleclubdovernh.org. Online condolences may be made at www.throbertson.com.
