Gloria Boisvert Russ

Gloria Boisvert Russ
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Gloria Boisvert Russ passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 surrounded by her children after a courageous battle with cancer. Gloria was born on Oct. 19, 1935 in Berlin, N.H. to Wilfred and Rachel (Lemay) Boisvert, later moving to the seacoast where she resided in Portsmouth and Greenland, N.H. for over 40 years.

SERVICES: A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at the Portsmouth Country Club located at 80 Country Club Lane in Greenland, N.H. on Saturday, July 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 9 to July 12, 2019
