YORK, Maine - Gloria L. Oppici, 94, formerly of West Boylston, Mass. and most recently York, Maine, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 under the skillful and loving care of the staff at Durgin Pines in Kittery, Maine.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1926 in Spencer, Mass. the daughter of the late Lionel and Lorinda (Maher) Larcheveque. She graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer and started her career at American Optical then Worcester Junior College. After marrying Louis W. Oppici, they raised their family in West Boylston, Mass. Lou and Gloria loved to golf as they traveled throughout northern New England and Cape Cod staying at small inns with nearby golf courses. They were members of Grand View Country Club and The Woods of Westminster.
With her children grown, Gloria returned to the workforce spending several years at Quinsigamond Community College in the nursing department and eagerly took a position at the newly-opened UMASS Medical School in Worcester, Mass. She served as the administrative assistant to the head of the Physiology Department. She retired from UMASS in 1989.
After the death of her husband of 50 years in 2002, Gloria started another chapter of her life when she moved to York, Maine in 2007. She volunteered at York Hospital and had an active social life with her new friends in York and nearby family.
She leaves two sons, Dana Oppici of Hillsborough, N.H. and Peter Oppici of Madison, N.H.; a daughter Donna Oppici-Kisiel and husband Brian Kisiel of Stratham, N.H.; six grandsons, Peter, Jeffrey, Robert, Benjamin, John and Matthew; and a great granddaughter Ellie that all lovingly referred to her as Gigi. Caring and devoted nieces, Carol Ann, Jackie, Joyce, Debbie, and Wendy whose friendship and frequent correspondence, meant the world to her. A sister, Doris Gilbert, predeceased her.
The family wishes to thank "the girls" from Home Instead, the staff at Wentworth Senior Living in Portsmouth, N.H., as well as the staff at Durgin Pines.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank. https://nhfoodbank.org/
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com