|
|
CONCORD, N.H. - Gloria Sabean, 87, died surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Gloria was a lifelong resident of Concord, born on Nov. 30, 1932 to the late Louis and Clara (Blanchard) Nicholas. She worked as a cartographer for the State of New Hampshire before retiring.
Gloria enjoyed family gatherings, day trips with her husband and spending time in the outdoors. She will be remembered most for her kind, caring and selfless nature, always giving to others before giving to herself.
Gloria is survived by her four children, Jan Sabean of Kittery Point, Maine, Brian Sabean and his wife, Amanda of Scottsdale, Ariz., Darren Sabean and his wife, Lynne of Concord and Gaylen Sabean and his wife, Lea of Center Barnstead; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Nicholas and his wife, Lucy of Bow; sister, Marilyn Fraser Dupuis of Concord; sisters-in-law, Jean Nicholas and Marcella Nicholas; cousin, Carolee Warriner and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Clarence Royston "Roy" Sabean, four brothers, Douglas, Alec, Daniel and Theodore Nicholas and two sisters, Myrna Nicholas Buckman and Connie Counter.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, N.H. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 101 Chapel St., Portsmouth, N.H.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Sabean family.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020