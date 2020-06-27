ROCHESTER – Gloria Turner, 82, widow of Robert Turner, of Rochester, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1938 in Portsmouth, N.H., to Julius and Pauline (Borwick) Applebaum. Gloria was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1956.
Prior to her retirement, Gloria was employed for Northern Utilities in administration.
She was a member and active volunteer of Temple Israel in Portsmouth; was an avid reader and was a member of the Portsmouth Senior Center where she enjoyed the many activities and the relationships she made. Gloria was also active in the Cardiac Rehabilitation class at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Besides her parents and husband, Robert, Gloria was preceded in death by her siblings, David Appleton, Sylvia Portman and Eugene Applebaum.
Survivors include her children, Amy Mailly of Rochester, Deanne P. Roper of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Richard F. Roper and his wife, Elizabeth of Key West, Fla.; grandson, Tyler Lunday and his fiancé, Kyra Newman of Barrington; great grandchildren, Kiarra Marcotte and her husband, Brandon of Strong, Maine, Ava and Hunter Lunday; great-great grandchildren, Azriel and Caldera Marcotte; many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 28 at Temple Israel Cemetery, Banfield Road, Portsmouth. If attending, we do respectfully request that you wear face covers and practice social distancing. Shiva services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to: Temple Israel, 200 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1938 in Portsmouth, N.H., to Julius and Pauline (Borwick) Applebaum. Gloria was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1956.
Prior to her retirement, Gloria was employed for Northern Utilities in administration.
She was a member and active volunteer of Temple Israel in Portsmouth; was an avid reader and was a member of the Portsmouth Senior Center where she enjoyed the many activities and the relationships she made. Gloria was also active in the Cardiac Rehabilitation class at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Besides her parents and husband, Robert, Gloria was preceded in death by her siblings, David Appleton, Sylvia Portman and Eugene Applebaum.
Survivors include her children, Amy Mailly of Rochester, Deanne P. Roper of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Richard F. Roper and his wife, Elizabeth of Key West, Fla.; grandson, Tyler Lunday and his fiancé, Kyra Newman of Barrington; great grandchildren, Kiarra Marcotte and her husband, Brandon of Strong, Maine, Ava and Hunter Lunday; great-great grandchildren, Azriel and Caldera Marcotte; many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 28 at Temple Israel Cemetery, Banfield Road, Portsmouth. If attending, we do respectfully request that you wear face covers and practice social distancing. Shiva services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to: Temple Israel, 200 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.