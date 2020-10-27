Goldie Fink

PORTSMOUTH - Goldie (Bratter) Fink, 96, widow of Herman Fink of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Clipper Harbor of Portsmouth. She was born on May 7, 1924 in Poland to Harry and Sarah (Taube) Bratter.
For several years, Goldie helped operate the family store "Izzy's Market" formerly on Dennett Street in Portsmouth.
She was a member of Temple Israel in Portsmouth and a member of Hadassah. Goldie enjoyed cooking and spending time with family.
Beside her husband, Herman, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Izzy Bratter.
Survivors include her children, Helene Cohen and her husband, Neil Flaum of Riverdale, N.Y., Esther Fink Sinovsky and her husband, Alan of NYC, N.Y., and Gail Gallante of Putnam, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Andrew Cohen and his wife, Dr. Heather Erhard, Neil Cohen and his wife, Maxine, Jennifer Shiffman and her husband, Scott, Erin Livolsi and her husband, Marc, Stephen Gallante, and Carly Gallante; six great-grandchildren, Barra, Tori, Ari, Sarah, Christen, and Emma; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held privately at Temple Israel Cemetery in Portsmouth. Memorial contributions may be made to: Temple Israel, 200 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.