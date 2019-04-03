Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
For more information about
Gordon Standish
View Funeral Home Obituary

Gordon A. Standish

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gordon A. Standish Obituary
DURHAM - Gordon A. Standish, 90, of Durham, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover.

SERVICES: A Celebration of his life will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please visit www.stockbridgefh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now