DURHAM - Gordon A. Standish, 90, of Durham, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover.
SERVICES: A Celebration of his life will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please visit www.stockbridgefh.com.
