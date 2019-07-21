Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 View Map Gordon E. Bryant

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email FALMOUTH, Maine - Gordon E. Bryant, 83, died peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough.



He was the son of Esther Littlefield Miller and Wilbur Clough Bryant. He graduated from Wells High School and attended the UMaine, he joined the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and served in the Air National Guard. He received Master of Arts from NYU. Gordon taught at Cony and at Traip Academy in Kittery where he coached the football team. The cheerleading coach, and his future wife, soon moved to Bristol. Gordon was high school principal in Pemaquid, Livermore Falls, and at Ponaganset in Rhode Island. Moving back to Maine in 1975 in a snowstorm, he was Assistant Superintendent of Schools for SAD 17 (Oxford Hills) before retiring in 1988.



After retiring, Gordon worked as a real estate broker and owned apartments, later moving to an ocean view home in Cape Elizabeth. Gordon spent the last two years at his newly built home at Oceanview in Falmouth. Gordon always had a positive outlook on life. He enjoyed traveling to places especially England where his son and family live. He loved staying active and resting by watching sports. He enjoyed golfing and sailing with the GGWG, a group of dear friends.



Gordon was a walking pillar of strength and determination. He was a survivor of pancreatic cancer in 2004 and received a kidney from his oldest daughter in 2010. The Iris Network supported helped with declining vision in 2015.



He is predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Beverley Bryant and his parents. He is survived by his son, Mark Bryant (Hilary Lay), and daughters Kim Bedard and Carrie Raymond (Henry). He also leaves six grandchildren, Derek Bedard (Lizabeth), Andrew Bedard, Jessica Bedard, Hope Bryant, Sophie Bryant, and Casey Raymond and great-grandchild Bellemy Bedard. He is survived by two brothers, Richard Bryant (Elizabeth Furtwengler) and Wayne Bryant (Judy) and their family.



SERVICES: Calling Hours will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Celebration of Life scheduled at 12 p.m., July 25, 2019 at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.



Care of the Bryant family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 21 to July 24, 2019