Grace Bartolo Duke
SEATTLE, Wash. - Grace Bartolo Duke, of Seattle, Wash., formerly of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 61.

Grace was born and raised in Livingston, N.J., to the late Joseph and Angela Bartolo, where she resided until 1977 before moving to New Hampshire to attend the University of New Hampshire. After college Grace worked as a media buyer for much of her career before pivoting to pursue her passion for personal training.

Grace is the loving mother of Taylor and Kelsey and cherished grandmother to Evan and Hadley.

SERVICES: The funeral service will be held at the Park View Cemetery in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, November 19, at 11 a.m.

Those who wish to share memories of Grace are welcomed to please send stories and photos to CelebratingGraceDuke



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
