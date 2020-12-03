1/1
Grace Elizabeth Tucker
EXETER - Grace Elizabeth Tucker, 80, of Exeter, died peacefully at Rockingham County Nursing home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was the daughter of Carroll and Ella Bishop born April 10, 1940 in West Epping, N.H., where she grew up surrounded by dozens of uncles, aunts, and cousins. She loved to tell stories about her childhood, from her father climbing up a water tower and doing a handstand to how they did not have an indoor bathroom until she was well into her teens.

After she graduated Epping High School in 1958, she worked in a shoe factory when she met and married Robert P. Tucker Sr. and had four children then moved to Exeter, N.H., where she resided the rest of her life.

She loved the Bible and her values reflected it always practicing the Golden Rule "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" Later in life she attended art school inspired by her grandson Mark. She loved to draw pictures of trees, mountains, and landscapes.

Grace was an utterly amazing wife, mother and human being that spent her life sharing her experiences and teaching the things that she learned throughout her life to others. She was truly a gift from God.

She has joined her parents Ella and Carroll Bishop her sister Nancy and brother Paul as well as her son Robert Tucker Jr. and grandson Mark Daniel Lord in heaven. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Robert P. Tucker Sr., daughter Ellie Sherril of N. Hampton, sons Steven Tucker and his wife Dawn of Barrington, N.H., and Michael Tucker and his wife Lisa of Belmont, N.H., her Sister Julie Bishop of Epping as well as four grandchildren Samantha, Dillon, Gunner and Evan.

SERVICES: A private service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Alzheimer's Association or Rockingham County Nursing Home. For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
