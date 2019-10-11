Home

Grace M. Gerbino

Grace M. Gerbino Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Grace M. Gerbino, 96, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Durgin Pines in Kittery. Born in Manhattan, N.Y., on November 27, 1922 she had been a resident of Portsmouth for the past thirty years.

She was a devout member of Corpus Christi Parish.

She was the widow of Peter Marco Gerbino with whom she shared forty-three years of marriage.

Survivors include her children Isabella Kula, Michael Gerbino, with whom she resided, and Joseph Gerbino; grandchildren Peter, Michelle, Joe, Stephen, Michael, John, and Michelle; eight great-grandchildren also survive.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 15, from 5-7 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Corpus Christi Parish, 845 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
