KITTERY, Maine - Grace Rankin Pasquill passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Biddeford, Maine, on July 25, 1929 to the late Samuel Rankin and Gertrude O'Neil.
Grace is predeceased by her husband Bill and her son Todd Johnson, as well as her sister Helen Fisher.
Grace in survived by her four children: Christoper and wife Eleanor Johnson of Norman, Mass., Vicki Davis and long time companion Reggie McKay of Kittery, Maine, Daryl and wife Cindy Johnson of Kittery, Maine, and Robin Johnson of Sanford, Maine. She is also survived by eight loving grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as a nephew and many nieces.
SERVICES: Services will be private. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Graces name to the NHSPCA, located at 104 Portsmouth Rd., Stratham, NH, 03885, or online at https://nhspca.org/donate-today/.
To leave online condolences for Grace and her family, please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.