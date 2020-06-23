Grace Rankin Pasquill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KITTERY, Maine - Grace Rankin Pasquill passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Biddeford, Maine, on July 25, 1929 to the late Samuel Rankin and Gertrude O'Neil.

Grace is predeceased by her husband Bill and her son Todd Johnson, as well as her sister Helen Fisher.

Grace in survived by her four children: Christoper and wife Eleanor Johnson of Norman, Mass., Vicki Davis and long time companion Reggie McKay of Kittery, Maine, Daryl and wife Cindy Johnson of Kittery, Maine, and Robin Johnson of Sanford, Maine. She is also survived by eight loving grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as a nephew and many nieces.

SERVICES: Services will be private. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Graces name to the NHSPCA, located at 104 Portsmouth Rd., Stratham, NH, 03885, or online at https://nhspca.org/donate-today/.

To leave online condolences for Grace and her family, please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Pasquill family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home
125 Old Post Road
Kittery, ME 03904
(603) 692-2160
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved