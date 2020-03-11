|
|
KITTERY POINT, Maine - Graham Alvord died peacefully at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 103, joining his wife Jean in heaven, who died nine days before. Graham was born on September 7, 1916 in Melrose, Mass., to Henry and Margaret Alvord.
He is survived by five children: John and wife Anne Ashley of Carmel Highlands, Calif., Betsy Labutti of Corinth, Vt., Christopher and wife Vicki of Wimberley, Texas, Joseph and wife Sheila Burke of Central Point, Ore., and Graham (Chip) and wife Olga of Anchorage, Alaska. He was predeceased by his wife Jean nine days before him and son Andy in 1973. Graham loved and cherished his wife Jean and his entire family, including his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Friends may visit with Graham and Jeans family on Friday March 13, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. A joint memorial service for Graham and wife Jean is scheduled for March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 23 Pepperrell Rd., Kittery Point, ME 03905, with a reception to follow in the parsonage. Pastor Brian Gruhn will officiate at the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in their name to the church. Care for the Alvord family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020