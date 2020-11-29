PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Graham T. Kent, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in the loving care of his wife Rosemary, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.



Born in Musquodoboit Harbor, Nova Scotia on June 16, 1926 he was the son of Archie and Phebe (Garrison) Kent.



Graham served in the Canadian Merchant Marine during World War II. He came to the United States in 1948 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1971. He then completed college with a Bachelor of Science Degree and worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard retiring after sixteen years in Personnel Management.



Together with his wife, they traveled extensively on cruises and in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. He had a passion for sports, fishing being his favorite.



Graham was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, was a Eucharistic Minister, and was a Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Council 140. He served as chairman of the K of C Little League for seventeen years. He volunteered at Portsmouth Hospital and was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.



Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Rosemary (Sampson) Kent, sons David Kent and wife Lisa, Paul Kent and wife Meg, grandchildren Ryan Kent, Trevor Kent, Sean Kent and Abby Kent.



He was predeceased by six brothers and two sisters.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial will take place at a later date at Pleasant Point Cemetery, Musquodoboit Harbor, in Nova Scotia. Memorials may be made to the St. Charles Children's School, 17 Grant St., Rochester, NH 03867.



Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth, N.H.







