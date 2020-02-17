|
|
STRAFFORD - Gregory Richard Donovan, of Strafford, N.H., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, with his family by his side.
Born on January 17, 1957, Greg attended Portsmouth High School and later went on to work for the City of Portsmouth's Public Works Dept.
Greg had a life-long love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and was even known to talk to bears as a child. Greg loved his children and shared his passion for nature with them.
He is predeceased by his brother, Edward T. Donovan. Greg is survived by his parents, Russell and Antoinette (Ferrelli) Mitrook of Portsmouth, N.H.; his sister Susan Murray of Portsmouth, N.H.; his children Nicholas R. Donovan and fiancé Cristina Forsyth of Porter, Maine, George C. Donovan of Hooksett, N.H., and Adelia A. Donovan of Eureka, California; niece and nephew Melissa and Joey Murray; and many other family members and friends.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for March 7, 2020, from 12-4 p.m., at the Portsmouth Country Club. All who knew and loved Greg are welcome.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020