|
|
YORK, Maine - Guillermo "Memo" Larrea, 85, of York, Maine passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by loving family and compassionate nursing staff at Durgin Pines in Kittery, Maine. Memo was born on March 26, 1934 in Mexico City. He was the seventh of eight children of the late Rosendo and Clara (Martinez) Larrea.
Memo came to New England from California in 1966. He started as a machinist at General Electric in Hooksett, N.H., where he raised his family. Memo then took on the challenge of teaching auto mechanics at Pembroke Academy and was proud to start the first auto class for girls. While at Pembroke he also coached the boys' soccer team and brought them to the finals in his first year. The students at Pembroke adored him and dedicated their yearbook to him in 1976. Memo was a handyman who built furniture, built his own car, and could fix anything.
His children loved watching Memo and his wife dance and listening to them sing together. Memo loved boating, exploring the country in his RV and traveling around the world with his wife, Alice.
He is survived by his wife, their four children, Marilu (Robert) of Eastport, Maine, Guillermo (Colleen) of Leland, N.C,; Diana (Ron) of Tyngsborough, Mass., Betsy of Nashua, N.H.; their grandchildren, Adam, Joel, Aaron, Shanay, Jason, Curtis, Jennifer, Kerri and Logan; his great grandson, Dominic; his brothers, Luis and Alberto of Mexico; many nieces, nephews and adopted "grandchildren" (students from around the world who spent summers in York on work visas).
SERVICES: A private memorial service will be held this summer. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Hampton. To view Memo's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Center for Wildlife, 385 Mountain Rd., Cape Neddick, ME 03902 or at www.thecenterforwildlife.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020