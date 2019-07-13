|
RYE, N.H. - Hannelore Eldredge, (Hanna), Dec. 27, 1945 to July 10, 2019.
Hanna was born in West Germany. Her parents, Erwin and Maria Handler, moved to Munich, Germany where Erwin, an engineer, worked for Siemens International and was later transferred to Mumbai (Bombay) India. Hanna did her early schooling in Mumbai, India and later returned to a private school, "Reichersbeuern" in Germany, to finish her college entrance Abitur requirements. During the summer times, she vacationed with her parents and sister in Mumbai. Hanna loved to swim at a small beach club "Breach Candy" in Mumbai, and in 1967 that is where she met her future husband Tom Eldredge who was working as a merchant marine ships engineer on passage through Mumbai.
Tom went off to Vietnam for two years. After returning from Vietnam, Tom traveled to Munich, Germany where they met again and have been together ever since. When Hanna finished her Master's degree in literature, from the University of Munich, they moved to the United States. In 1971 they got married in Silver Springs, Md. where their son Guy Eldredge was born. After, they moved to Rye, N.H. and have lived in the house that Hanna loved there ever since.
Hanna became a certified court reporter for the state of New Hampshire and worked in that field for many years. When Hanna retired, she loved to help people and leveraged her work and life experience in ways that she could help others. She worked a long time for CASA, as a court appointed special advocate for children, was a Big Sister, worked as a "Guardian ad litem" helping people in distress, and also a HOSPICE worker.
Hanna is survived by her husband Tom, son Guy Eldredge wife Katy and grandchildren Ford and Finley, sister Eva Raff, sister-in-law Sally Eldredge, and aunt Erna Busse.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. For those unable to make the Tuesday visiting there is an additional vigil to 'Celebrate Hanna's Life' at the Eldredge residence, Saturday, Aug. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.
