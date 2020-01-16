|
KEENE - Harriet Emma (Hilton) Smith, 96, of Keene, N.H. and former resident of Newmarket, N.H., passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, in Keene.
Harriet was the mother of two daughters, Roxanne Karter and her husband Karl of Keene, N.H. and Kathleen Hockenberry and her husband Christopher of Halifax, Mass.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, N.H. is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020