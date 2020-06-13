Harriet J. Hardy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRATHAM - Harriet June Hardy was born on June 5, 1927 in Hudson, N.H. to Harry Joseph Crompton and Margaret (nee Michiels) Crompton. She passed peacefully at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Stratham, N.H.

Her interests included sailing, painting, golf, tennis, figure skating and trips to the ocean beaches. Harriet was a deaconess at the North Congregational Church in Portsmouth, N.H. for several years. She was much loved by her family and enjoyed summers at Swains Lake in Barrington, N.H. for many years. Harriet is remembered best by her kind demeanor, love of life and strength.

She is predeceased by her husband Dudley Davis Hardy (married June 21, 1947), sisters Dorothy Crompton and Shirley (nee Crompton) Clark.

Harriet is survived by her children William Harry Hardy, Jeffrey Davis Hardy (Christine Hardy), April Ann Bloom (Brian Bloom). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.arthritis.org.

Services and burial will be private in Hills Farm Cemetery in Hudson.

Arrangements by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved