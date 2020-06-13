STRATHAM - Harriet June Hardy was born on June 5, 1927 in Hudson, N.H. to Harry Joseph Crompton and Margaret (nee Michiels) Crompton. She passed peacefully at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Stratham, N.H.
Her interests included sailing, painting, golf, tennis, figure skating and trips to the ocean beaches. Harriet was a deaconess at the North Congregational Church in Portsmouth, N.H. for several years. She was much loved by her family and enjoyed summers at Swains Lake in Barrington, N.H. for many years. Harriet is remembered best by her kind demeanor, love of life and strength.
She is predeceased by her husband Dudley Davis Hardy (married June 21, 1947), sisters Dorothy Crompton and Shirley (nee Crompton) Clark.
Harriet is survived by her children William Harry Hardy, Jeffrey Davis Hardy (Christine Hardy), April Ann Bloom (Brian Bloom). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.arthritis.org.
Services and burial will be private in Hills Farm Cemetery in Hudson.
Arrangements by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.