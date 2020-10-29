SEABROOK - Harry L. Blaisdell, 63, of Seabrook, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born July 25, 1957 in Newburyport, Mass., a son of the late Alton "Zilly" and Edna (Blaisdell) Eaton.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Ashley Frances Blaisdell, his grandchildren Kylie Belle, and Madison Judith; sister Charlene Mills; brothers, Cliff Newgard and Al Eaton, his wife Shelly and their children; niece Trisha Beringer, her husband Micah Beringer and their children, Azalea "Zilly" and Zeke Beringer; and niece Makayla McDonald. Oh, and his favorite Aunt Jane. Harry's memory will live on with all of his friends and family including his lifelong brothers Charles Felch, Clyde Eaton, and Jesse Fowler.
SERVICES: Services will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
