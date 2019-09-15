Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900

Harry R. Lane Sr.

Harry R. Lane Sr. Obituary
KITTERY, Maine - Harry Richard Lane Sr., age 89, answered his call to heaven peacefully at his home in Kittery, Maine on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was born in Gloucester, Mass. on Aug. 2, 1930.

Harry Sr. is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Esther, brother George, son Harry Jr., daughter Louise, grandson Carmen, granddaughters Sandy and Joann, great grandchildren Aubrey, Sydney, Camryn, Mercedes, Sebastian, Madison, Corey and Emily as well as generations of nephews and nieces, and close friends.

Care of the Lane family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
