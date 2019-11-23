|
|
RYE - Hazel F. (Ham) Hughes, 87, longtime resident of Rye, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Webster At Rye where she made her home in assisted living for the past year. She was born in Portsmouth on February 1, 1932, a daughter of the late Charles E. Ham and Evelyn (Farrell) Coker.
A loving wife, mother and homemaker, she enjoyed raising her family in Rye. She was a wonderful cook and baker and was well known for the chocolate Kahlua and carrot cakes that she baked for the Old Salt Restaurant. In her earlier years she was an avid runner, also an artist and an enthusiastic gardener. Hazel was a powerful model for her grateful daughters as she faced all of the obstacles in her life with strength, humor and grace.
Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Hughes, brother James Ham, and sister Marian (Ham) Bateman.
She leaves four daughters, Sandra Finn and husband John of Effingham, Cynthia Salem and husband Anthony of Stuart, Fla., Debra Hughes of Maui, Hawaii, and Lisa Edmiston and husband John of Auburn, Maine; grandchildren (to whom she was "Abby" as well as "Grammy") Michael, Jared, Danielle, Amanda, Anthony, Chelsea, John-Corey, Jonathan, Cassandra, Alex, Dakota, Christian, and Keoghan; brother Ronald Coker; brother-in-law Robin Hughes; sister-in-law Carolyn (Hughes) Marshall; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
When the ocean is calm and the sky is clear, we'll take our Mom to the sea to be with Dad.
The family suggests donations to NH SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Hazel's memorial website, or to sign her tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019