HAMPTON, N.H. – Heather D. Fennig, 46, of Hampton, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born in Newburyport, Mass. on June 30, 1973, the daughter of Carol (Strangman) and Peter Benz of Hampton and Paul R. and Patricia Fennig of Amesbury, Mass.
Raised in Hampton, she graduated from Winnacunnet High School. She went on to earn her LNA and Med Tech certificate and most recently worked for Oceanside Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Hampton for the past five years.
Heather was the sweetest, caring and most giving person who truly loved helping others. She enjoyed walking along the beach and bathing in the sun, as well as cooking, especially her family favorite, mac and cheese. But, her greatest joy was family gatherings and spending time with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she will be deeply missed by her fiancée and love of her life, Jeffrey Bogannam and their kitty Boo of Hampton; siblings, Heidi Whicker and her husband Brian of Hampton, Kristin Benz and her fiancée Jason Wagg of Hampton, Colleen Geoffrey and her husband Craig of Silver Lake and John McLaughlin of Salisbury, Mass. She will also be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews, including Jacob, Briana, Josh and Devin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Social distancing must be practiced and masks will be required. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Those attending should also be aware that a limited number people will be allowed in the church and masks will be required. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery and social distancing and masks will again be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Heather's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
She was born in Newburyport, Mass. on June 30, 1973, the daughter of Carol (Strangman) and Peter Benz of Hampton and Paul R. and Patricia Fennig of Amesbury, Mass.
Raised in Hampton, she graduated from Winnacunnet High School. She went on to earn her LNA and Med Tech certificate and most recently worked for Oceanside Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Hampton for the past five years.
Heather was the sweetest, caring and most giving person who truly loved helping others. She enjoyed walking along the beach and bathing in the sun, as well as cooking, especially her family favorite, mac and cheese. But, her greatest joy was family gatherings and spending time with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she will be deeply missed by her fiancée and love of her life, Jeffrey Bogannam and their kitty Boo of Hampton; siblings, Heidi Whicker and her husband Brian of Hampton, Kristin Benz and her fiancée Jason Wagg of Hampton, Colleen Geoffrey and her husband Craig of Silver Lake and John McLaughlin of Salisbury, Mass. She will also be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews, including Jacob, Briana, Josh and Devin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Social distancing must be practiced and masks will be required. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Those attending should also be aware that a limited number people will be allowed in the church and masks will be required. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery and social distancing and masks will again be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Heather's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.