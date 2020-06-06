SEABROOK BEACH – Heather Preston, 56, of Seabrook Beach passed peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side. She was born in Marlborough, Mass. Oct. 24, 1963 a daughter of the late Frank and Eunice (Davis) Allen.
Heather graduated from Plymouth Area High School and attended the former Plymouth State College. She was the first female fireman on the Mount Washington Cog Railway and was very proud to have worked on the trains.
She worked at the original Old Salt Restaurant at Hampton Beach for many years and enjoyed interacting with the patrons. She was known for the many hats she wore. She was also known to jump right in to help with construction projects. She worked for the family business at Preston Real Estate until retiring and was a well-known smiling face at the Hampton office on Ocean Boulevard.
She was happiest surrounded by her pets including geese, Great Danes and her Shepard. She loved to garden and could make anything grow from peach trees to her beloved blooming purple iris's. Heather loved the color purple. Her adventurous spirit included parasailing at Hampton Beach and sky diving with her husband for their anniversary at Skydive New England.
Heather shared 31years of marriage with her husband, James M. Preston.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her sister Karen Allen of Marlborough, Mass., her brother Lee Allen, her nephew, Logan Cochran, the entire Preston family as well as her extended family from the original Old Salt Restaurant.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her mother-in-law Charlotte (Keefe) Preston in 2016.
A celebration of Heather's life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to Live and Let Live Farm's Rescue and Sanctuary, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH 03258.
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Heather's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for any updated service information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.