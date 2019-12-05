|
KENNEBUNK, Maine - Helen Frances Shaw, 80 years, a resident of Kennebunk and Florien, La., died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the St. Patrick's Hospital in Lake Charles, La., after a brief illness.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine with an Eastern Star service at 6:30 p.m. at the chapel. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Bibber Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Kennebunk.
Should friends desire memorial donations may be made to the Wyatt Frost Memorial Foundation P.O. Box 466 Kennebunk, ME 04043 in Helen's memory. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Helen's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019