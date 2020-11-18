PORTSMOUTH - Helen Gloria Eldridge, 96, lost her battle with dementia and died in a care facility on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in her hometown of Portsmouth, N.H. Helen was born in Worcester, Mass., on March 13, 1924, to Joseph W. and Jennie M. Best. She also had a brother named Charles. The family eventually relocated to Portsmouth.



Helen met Lee S. Eldridge, her husband-to-be and sailor during the World War II era and they married in 1945 in San Diego, Calif. They returned to New England and lived in New London, Conn., where Lee was serving in submarine service. They had a son Charles and returned to Portsmouth in the mid 1950's where Lee was reassigned to Portsmouth navy yard. They were married for many years before divorcing in the early 1960's.



Helen eventually left her home and spent her remaining years in a care facility in Portsmouth which allowed her to enjoy life in a town she loved. Her son Charles tried to persuade her to move to Oregon to be near him and his family, but Helen loved living in New England and politely declined on many occasions.



Helen is survived by her son Charles, daughter-in-law Debra and grandson Robert, all who reside in Oregon.



SERVICES: Helen will be laid to rest at Brooks Memorial Cemetery in Eliot, Maine. A graveside service will be planned later when it becomes safe for group gatherings due to COVID concerns. Care of the Eldridge Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.







