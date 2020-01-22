|
KITTERY, Maine - Helen "Claire" Harrington, 92, of Kittery, formerly a long-time resident of Eliot, died on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a period of failing health.
Born on July 16, 1927 in Quincy, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of George A. and Mary E. (Curley) Harrington. She was raised in Quincy and Dorchester, graduating from St. Gregory's High School with the Class of 1944.
She continued her education at Cony School of Nursing in South Boston before practicing nursing in the United States Air Force as her career. She worked through the ranks, earning the rank of Lt. Colonel before her retirement.
She is survived by her sister, Janet Harrington, of Quincy, Massachusetts.
Claire made her home in South Eliot for many years. She was active in her community and most enjoyed time in her flower gardens, sharing her love of them with her many friends in the Eliot Garden Club. She was a long-time member and past recording secretary of the Eliot Garden Club and the Piscataqua District of the Garden Club Federation of Maine, a charter member of Women in Military Service of America, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), New Hampshire Chapter of the Military Retired Officers Association and a faithful member for many years of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Kittery.
Claire was proud to share her military service with younger folks and was honored to serve as Grand Marshall of the local Memorial Day Parade several times. She was a cornerstone resident and loved her family at Meetinghouse Village in Kittery where she made her home for many years.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Raphael's Church on Whipple Road in Kittery on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Fr. Scott Mower as celebrant. Burial will be held privately at Bourne National Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Boston Carmel "Boston Carmelite Monastery," 61 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119 or to s at . Care for Claire's arrangements, have been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020