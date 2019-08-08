Home

Helen I. Caldwell


1923 - 2019
Helen I. Caldwell Obituary
YORK, Maine - Helen I. Caldwell, 96, of Andover, Mass., and York, Maine, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was born April 12, 1923 in Andover, Mass., daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Miller) Carmichael. She spent the majority of her life in Andover prior to moving to York.

She was a graduate of Punchard High School, Andover, Mass., and Leslie College. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Richard S. Caldwell.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan J. Bruno and husband Michael of York; granddaughters Karen Osper and husband Jay of Uxbridge, Mass., Amanda Bruno Roberts and husband Mark of Cape Neddick, Maine; great-grandchildren Spenser, Samantha, Connor and Parker Osper and Caroline Bruno; several nieces and nephews. A brother James G. Carmichael and a sister A. Elizabeth Whitcomb-McKenzie predeceased her.

She embraced her Scottish heritage by numerous trips to Scotland, participating in family events and passing on traditions.

Her enthusiasm and rich life cannot be over stated, she participated in the Bradenton, Fla., area art community, the Andover Choral Society and also enjoyed entertaining at local Florida nursing homes.

Helen loved life at her family's summer home at York Beach and by her pool. She was an expert seamstress and had a love for the arts. She was an award winning artist and specialized in watercolors.

SERVICES: Services will be held privately in the fall with her family. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
